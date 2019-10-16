President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

President Donald Trump wrote Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan an extraordinary letter warning him not to be "a tough guy" or "a fool" as his forces launched their attack on northern Syria, a White House official confirmed to NBC News.

"Dear Mr. President," the Oct. 9 letter began, "Let's work out a good deal! You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will."

"I will call you later," the letter concludes. It's signed, "Sincerely, Donald Trump."