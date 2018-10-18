Don McGahn Departs as White House Counsel, Officials Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Don McGahn Departs as White House Counsel, Officials Say

Trump in August said McGahn would leave the White House in the fall

Published at 1:37 AM EDT on Oct 18, 2018 | Updated at 1:55 AM EDT on Oct 18, 2018

    Don McGahn Departs as White House Counsel, Officials Say
    Saul Loeb/AP, File
    White House counsel Don McGahn listens as then-Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington in this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo.

    Officials say White House Counsel Don McGahn left the Trump administration Wednesday, NBC News reported

    News of McGahn's departure from the White House was first reported by The New York Times, which cited two people close to him. Two White House officials confirmed to NBC News that Wednesday was McGahn's last day.

    McGahn's departure comes a day after President Donald Trump told The Associated Press in a Tuesday interview that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone to serve as his next White House counsel.

    Trump in August said McGahn would leave the White House in the fall. 

