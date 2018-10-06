"Shame on you! Shame on you!" Protestors flooded the halls of Capitol Hill to confront Sen. Joe Manchin moments after he announced his intention to vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

Demonstrators flocked to the nation's capital Saturday ahead of the Senate's highly anticipated confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Droves of people gathered in front of the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings to protest Kavanaugh's confirmation. Many carried signs, including ones that read "Believe Women," "Believe Her" and "No!" Some protesters could be heard yelling "November is coming."

Officers could be seen taking some people away.

Kavanaugh is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, including an accusation by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens.

Demonstrators also showed up to support Kavanaugh's confirmation. President Donald Trump tweeted about them Saturday.

"Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see - and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!" he wrote.

Protesters have roamed Capitol Hill corridors and grounds daily over Kavanaugh's nomination and the allegations against him, raising anxieties and underscoring the passions the nomination fight has aroused. Hundreds filled the Senate building to support Ford and shared their own stories of sexual assault. Other anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators chanted on the lawn between the Capitol and the Supreme Court and yelled "We believe survivors."

Demonstrators turned out in other cities as well to call for the Senate not to confirm Kavanaugh.

A group of people stood outside Sen. Marco Rubio's office in Miami, holding signs and chanting "Hey. Hey. Ho. Ho. Kavanaugh has got to go."

Others gathered in Chicago and chanted "Women’s rights are not for sale. We won’t live the Handmaid’s Tale."

"We’re here today to say no, stop," one speaker said. "We need to stand together for women. We believe Ford. ... There is no way we can allow for the appointment of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Justice. People have the power to make change."