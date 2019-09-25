House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

The whistleblower complaint at the heart of a weeks-long standoff between the White House and Congress that culminated with a formal impeachment inquiry was finally made available to lawmakers on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The document by the still-unidentified whistleblower contained allegations that were "very credible" and "deeply disturbing," said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D.-Calif.

The complaint is believed to be related to a July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.