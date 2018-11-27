Democrat Concedes Tight State Senate Race in Philly Suburb - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Democrat Concedes Tight State Senate Race in Philly Suburb

By The Associated Press

Published 48 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
    Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, July 10, 2017.

    The Democrat in a Bucks County state Senate contest is conceding in a race where she says she trails the six-term Republican incumbent by 74 votes.

    Democrat Tina Davis said in a statement Tuesday that she's ending her campaign against Republican Sen. Robert Tomlinson. He represents the Sixth Senate District, serving parts of southeastern Bucks County.

    Davis made the announcement a day after a judge rejected her lawsuit to order Bucks County officials to count more than 200 absentee ballots received after the legal deadline of Nov. 2.

    With Tomlinson's victory, Republicans will hold a 29-21 majority in Pennsylvania's Senate after losing five seats in the Nov. 6 election.

    Davis will still return to Harrisburg, since she also ran successfully for a fifth term in her state House seat.

      

