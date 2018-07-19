Asked at the White House if Russia is still targeting the United States, President Donald Trump appeared to say “no.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later that Trump was saying “no” to answering questions. (Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018)

Did Trump Deny Russia Is Still Targeting US? New Dispute Over ‘No’

What to Know Dan Coats, Kirstjen Nielsen and Rod Rosenstein are speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado Thursday

The event comes after President Donald Trump's growing list of comments following his meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin

Coats has asserted that Russia meddled in the U.S. election with "ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy"

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, said Thursday he wished President Donald Trump had not met alone with Vladimir Putin of Russia.

In an extraordinary acknowledgement, the nation's spy chief said he had no idea what was said in the Helsinki summit Monday between Trump and the Russian president, NBC News reported.

"If he had asked me how that ought to be conducted, I would have suggested a different way," Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana, told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum. "But that's not my role, that's not my job…it is what it is."