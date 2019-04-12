Chinese Woman Arrested at Mar-a-Lago Indicted on 2 Counts - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Chinese Woman Arrested at Mar-a-Lago Indicted on 2 Counts

The FBI began investigating Yujing Zhang as a possible spy after her arrest

Published 2 hours ago

    J. David Ake/AP (File)
    FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat passes President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 22, 2018.

    Yujing Zhang, the Chinese citizen arrested at Mar-a-Lago in March while President Donald Trump was at his nearby golf club, was indicted Friday.

    The short, two-page indictment gave no new information about how Zhang allegedly got into Trump's resort in Florida two weeks ago, NBC News reported. She was charged with two counts: unlawful entry of restricted buildings and grounds and false statements to law enforcement.

    The FBI began investigating Zhang as a possible spy after her arrest. Federal authorities told a judge on Monday that she lied repeatedly to Secret Service agents while carrying computer malware unlike anything a government analyst had ever seen.

