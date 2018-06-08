US Officials Prepare to Thwart Chinese Spying at Trump-Kim Summit - NBC 10 Philadelphia
US Officials Prepare to Thwart Chinese Spying at Trump-Kim Summit

Officials worry that China has recruited informants among staff in Singaporean restaurants and bars, among other tactics

Published 8 minutes ago

    Yong Teck Lim/AP
    An entrance glows outside the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore Tuesday, June 5, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the luxury resort for nuclear talks next week in Singapore, the White House said Tuesday.

    United States officials are preparing to counter Chinese spies they expect to be all over Singapore next week during President Donald Trump's nuclear summit with North Korea, NBC News reported

    The Chinese have been known to bug everything from hotel keys to gifts given to American visitors, and are expected to deploy their intelligence gathering tactics in Singapore. U.S. officials worry that China has recruited informants among staff in Singaporean restaurants and bars. Officials also expect electronic surveillance of the summit. 

    "China remains a particularly aggressive espionage actor and is using increasingly sophisticated technological platforms to carry out its objectives," Dean Boyd, a spokesman for the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the DNI’s new counterintelligence agency, said. 

