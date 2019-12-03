A publicly elected Philadelphia official will face criminal charges, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

The official, who Shapiro has not yet identified, will be charged with perjury, tampering with public records, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and contributions of corporations. The charges will be announced during a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Philadelphia Inquirer identified the official as State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a West Philadelphia Democrat. NBC10 has not confirmed this however.

Johnson-Harrell won the special election in the 190th Legislative District, which covers parts of West Philadelphia and North Philadelphia, earlier this year. While reacting to the victory, she stated she was the first Muslim woman elected to the Pennsylvania legislature.