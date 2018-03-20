Cambridge Analytica CEO Suspended After Video Shows Him Saying Firm Ran Trump's Digital Campaign - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Cambridge Analytica CEO Suspended After Video Shows Him Saying Firm Ran Trump's Digital Campaign

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
    CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix speaks at the Concordia Summit Sept. 19, 2016, in New York, New York.

    The chief executive of Cambridge Analytica claimed his company ran all the digital operations for the Trump campaign, according to a new report from UK's Channel 4.

    The new article and video were posted Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported. The CEO, Alexander Nix, was suspended with immediate effect, the company said.

    In the video posted by Channel 4, Nix is heard saying the company did much of the work behind Trump's campaign, which resulted in a shocking upset victory over Hillary Clinton in November 2016.

