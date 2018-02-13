Budget, FY 2019: The Era of Trump Deficits Has Begun

The Trump administration and Congress has released the 2019 fiscal budget which has paved the way for an increase in defense and domestic spending, NBC News reported.

According to Trump's budget office, the return of annual deficits nearing the trillion-dollar range for several years and a total debt increase of about $7.1 trillion over the next decade, NBC News reported.

Conservatives have lashed out over the new spending on the domestic programs while others see the spending justification for a massive restructuring of entitlements like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, NBC News reported.

NBC News reported that albeit Congress funds the Pentagon, the State Department out of annual discretionary funds. But entitlement funding is paid out by law on the basis of eligibility of the applicant. It costs the government, every time a person signs up and becomes eligible.







