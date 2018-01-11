Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former top adviser, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee next week, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Bannon is scheduled to testify in closed session on Tuesday. He has hired Washington lawyer Bill Burck, from the firm Quinn Emanuel, to represent him before the committee.

The committee is probing possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

Bannon, who left his post at the White House in August, confirmed this week that he is leaving his post at the conservative website Breitbart News.



