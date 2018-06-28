Kennedy's Retirement Could Mean New Attack on Legal Abortion

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy testifies before the House Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee in this 2007 file photo.

Upon news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, fear for the future is spreading among abortion rights advocates, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump has long vowed to nominate justices to the Supreme Court who would work to overturn Roe vs. Wade, a landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide. Now, he has his chance to nominate someone to help make that happen.

The "right to access abortion in this country is on the line," the Planned Parenthood Federation of America said. It remains unclear, though, whether opponents of abortion rights would actually have the votes to overturn Roe, regardless of Kennedy's replacement.

