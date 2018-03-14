Another Trump Lawyer Signed Stormy Daniels Gag Order Docs

The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 9, 2018.

A top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in trying to enforce a secrecy agreement that adult film star Stormy Daniels signed in exchange for $130,000 before the 2016 election, new documents show.

Jill A. Martin, whose LinkedIn profile says she is assistant general counsel for the company, last month signed two legal papers linked to a temporary restraining order against the actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, NBC News reported.

It’s the latest link between the Trump organization and efforts to silence Clifford, who says in a lawsuit that she had an "intimate" relationship with Donald Trump a decade before he became president.

Trump denies her allegations, and White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week that as far as she knows, the president was not aware his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid off Clifford through a company called EC.

