A Majority Thinks Russia Has Dirt on Trump, New Poll Shows

In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017.

A week after President Donald Trump's widely panned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a new poll shows that a majority of Americans believes the Kremlin has compromising information on the American leader.

By a 51-to-35 percent margin, U.S. voters are convinced the Russian government has dirt on Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll, CNBC.com reported.

At a news conference in Helsinki on July 16, Trump stunned the world by accepting Putin's denial that Russia attacked the 2016 U.S. election, contradicting the findings of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.