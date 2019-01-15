42,000 Coast Guard Members Miss 1st Paycheck Due to Government Shutdown - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

42,000 Coast Guard Members Miss 1st Paycheck Due to Government Shutdown

Because the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, it is getting no funding during the shutdown

Published 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    42,000 Coast Guard Members Miss 1st Paycheck Due to Government Shutdown
    AP
    In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 photo, provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew responds to three fishermen in the water after the commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsized while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar off the coast of Newport, Ore.

    The nation's 42,000 active-duty Coast Guard members missed their scheduled paycheck Tuesday, as the only military branch to work without pay during the government shutdown, NBC News reported.

    Because the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, it is getting no funding during the shutdown. All other parts of the military are under the still-funded Department of Defense.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices