Phillies players Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are both believed to have avoided serious injuries during Thursday night’s loss to the Miami Marlins, sources told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

While announcing their roster moves for Friday night’s game against the Marlins, the Phillies revealed Harper was on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain while Schwarber was also on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Infielder Kody Clemens also returned from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley and was reinstated on the roster from the 10-day injured list. The Phillies also recalled outfielder Johan Rojas from Lehigh Valley.

Harper limped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury after making the final out for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Hustling down the line as he tried to beat out a grounder to the right side, Harper reached for his left hamstring after crossing first base and hobbled toward the dugout.

“I felt my lower hammy, just a little bit. We’re going to get an image tomorrow and see what that looks like,” Harper said on Thursday. “See how I feel tomorrow and go from there."

Schwarber, meanwhile, exited in the ninth inning after experiencing left groin tightness on an awkward throw from the outfield. Schwarber, normally a designated hitter, started in left field — just his third game in the field all season.

“I reached down to grab the ball barehanded and kind of planted for the throw and felt it grab,” Schwarber said. “I thought it was just a cramp at first and I finished the inning. But, as I was running in (between innings) I could still kind of feel it, so I talked to the trainer and he didn’t like where the spot was … so he wanted to get me out of there.”

Harper said he's “never really had a soft-tissue injury” before. He said he felt discomfort about halfway down the first base line. Asked how concerned he was, he seemed cautious.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Like I said, I never felt anything like this before. It hurts.”

The injury occurred after Harper was elected by fans to start at first base for the National League in the July 16 All-Star Game at Texas. Schwarber is one of six other Philadelphia players who are finalists to start at their positions in the next round of voting.

Harper is hitting .303 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.