Phillies' Marsh taken out with injury in 5th inning

Brandon Marsh, limping noticeably, had to leave Saturday night’s game against the Royals at Citizens Bank Park after crashing headfirst into the centerfield wall in the top of the fifth inning.

With the Phillies leading by a run, Kansas City leftfielder Samad Taylor led off b y drilling a long drive to straightaway center. Marsh got to the wall in time but as he started to leap the ball tailed back over his shoulder. As he reached back, he hit the wall and immediately crumpled onto the warning track.

He was helped off the field by a member of the Phillies athletic training staff. Johan Rojas came into the game to play center.

Taylor ended up on third with a triple. After Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez walked Drew Waters, Taylor scored the tying run on a suicide squeeze by Dairon Blanco. Maikel Garcia followed with a single to give Kansas City its first lead of the game. The Royals ended up scoring four times against Sanchez before the inning ended.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Before the end of the game, the Phillies announced that Marsh had suffered a left knee contusion and would undergo further evaluation.