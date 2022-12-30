Crime and Courts

Person Of Interest in Idaho Homicides Arrested in Pennsylvania Near Pocono Mountains

Sources confirm to NBC10 that Bryan Kohberger is a person of interest in the killings of four University of Idaho students. He has been arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

By Deanna Durante, Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst and Travis Hughes

A man has been taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains in connection with the homicide of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is a person of interest in custody in Monroe County, Pa., sources confirm to NBC10's Deanna Durante and Brian Sheehan.

Kohberger appeared in front of a Monroe County judge around 8:30 a.m. Friday, sources tell NBC10, and court records show that he is currently at the Monroe County Prison awaiting extradition. Further circumstances regarding the nature of the arrest and the Kohberger's capture are not yet known.

The Nov. 13 killings of the four students -- Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin -- left their community of Moscow, Idaho in shock and garnered attention nationwide.

Police say the four were stabbed to death in an off-campus house rented by the three female students in the middle of the night, some with wounds that suggest they fought back against their attacker. The investigation to this point has largely come up empty. Two roommates on the first floor who police say slept through the attack have already been ruled out as suspects.

A press conference is scheduled in Moscow, Idaho at 4 p.m. ET.

