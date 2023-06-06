Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid, James Harden and playoff pressure

On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sit down with the Sixers' new head coach Nick Nurse after his introductory press conference. Clark and Nurse discuss why he picked Philly and his history with Joel Embiid and Daryl Morey. Plus, is Nurse pitching to James Harden to stay with the Sixers?

00:00 - Intro

0:24 - Why Nurse chose the Sixers

1:07 - Nurse on the Sixers' roster

1:33 - Working with Joel Embiid

2:31 - Can Nurse unlock something in Embiid?

4:19 - Nurse on the pressure to perform in Philly

5:05 - Adapting a scheme to the Sixers' roster

6:08 - Nurse on Tyrese Maxey

6:42 - Is Nurse pitching James Harden on staying?

7:13 - Holding players accountable

8:14 - Nurse on his taste in music

9:17 - What will the Nick Nurse Sixers be known for?

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube