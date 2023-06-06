takeoff with john clark

Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid, James Harden and playoff pressure

John Clark sits down with Nick Nurse after the Sixers head coach's introductory press conference.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Nick Nurse on the Takeoff Podcast

On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sit down with the Sixers' new head coach Nick Nurse after his introductory press conference. Clark and Nurse discuss why he picked Philly and his history with Joel Embiid and Daryl Morey. Plus, is Nurse pitching to James Harden to stay with the Sixers?

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 0:24 - Why Nurse chose the Sixers
  • 1:07 - Nurse on the Sixers' roster
  • 1:33 - Working with Joel Embiid
  • 2:31 - Can Nurse unlock something in Embiid?
  • 4:19 - Nurse on the pressure to perform in Philly
  • 5:05 - Adapting a scheme to the Sixers' roster
  • 6:08 - Nurse on Tyrese Maxey
  • 6:42 - Is Nurse pitching James Harden on staying?
  • 7:13 - Holding players accountable
  • 8:14 - Nurse on his taste in music
  • 9:17 - What will the Nick Nurse Sixers be known for?

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

takeoff with john clarkTakeoffnick nurse
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us