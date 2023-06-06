Nevada legislature adjourns without passing A's ballpark bill

The Athletics’ pursuit of a new Las Vegas ballpark met more turbulence late Monday night.

The 82nd session of the Nevada legislature, meeting for the final time Monday, adjourned at midnight without passing Senate Bill 509, the A’s proposal to receive $380 million in public funding to build a ballpark on the current Tropicana property on the southern end of The Strip in Las Vegas.

So, what’s next? A special session would have to be called to pass the bill.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a statement late Monday night that a special session would be called Tuesday morning, but Steve Yeager -- the speaker of the Nevada Assembly -- told CBS News' John Langeler on Tuesday that the A's stadium deal is not on the special session's agenda.

2/2 Session will *not involve A’s stadium or film studio tax incentive packages.

Governor’s office declined to comment. @8NewsNow #nvleg — John Langeler (@JLangelerNews) June 6, 2023

Even if the A’s stadium bill passes in a later special session, other MLB owners still need to approve the relocation, and the franchise needs to prove it can fund the rest of the $1.5 billion project.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday, citing sources, that MLB owners won't vote on the A's potential Las Vegas move when they meet next week even if the bill is signed into law. They likely would hold a conference call over Zoom to hold a vote at a later date if the situation arises.

Source: A’s relocation vote not slated for next week’s owners meetings, even if SB509 is approved by then. If/when passed, A’s will submit relocation app to MLB. After review, MLB could host a conference call w/owners & conduct vote virtually. No in-person meeting needed. #vegas pic.twitter.com/F3SCZmwGqO — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 6, 2023

The A’s have been focused on landing a stadium deal in Las Vegas since April 19 when they signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site owned by Red Rock Resorts. That same night, the city of Oakland ceased negotiations with the team over discussions to build a waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square.

Just a few weeks later, the franchise pivoted to a second agreement with Bally's Corp for a nine-acre plot on the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas resort.

And now, with no bill passed in Nevada's regular legislative session, the A's plans to move to Las Vegas head into extra innings.