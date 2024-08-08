NBA fans celebrate Joel Embiid's huge performance vs. Serbia on social media

Joel Embiid has been through it thus far in his run with Team USA Basketball, before and during the 2024 Olympics. And don’t think NBA X (Twitter, blah, who cares) hasn’t noticed.

The haters fed on when he struggled, and feasted when he was outright benched by Head Coach Steve Kerr for their group stage win against South Sudan.

But you can’t deny that the Americans wouldn’t have won their semifinal showdown against 3-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia without Embiid’s efforts.

The Sixers big man finished with 19 points – including a personal 7-2 fourth quarter run to draw his team’s deficit down to two – on 8-of-11 shooting, to go with four rebounds, two assists, a block, and finished the game as a plus-15.

He was a huge reason the Americans are playing for gold Saturday against France, and NBA Twitter recognized the greatness.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d see a game where Joel Embiid united the entire country…



Look at this dude, man… Just living the American dream, playing for a gold medal…



So incredibly happy for our guy @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/VcopEn5lgL — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) August 8, 2024

Joel. Embiid. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WYSaBnZMMV — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 8, 2024

Denver fans have been begging Embiid to play him outside of Philly for years, got Jokic against him in an environment where Joel got booed on every touch and had to watch him sauté their guy once again pic.twitter.com/xd0CgwqvJp — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) August 8, 2024

Joel Embiid OWNED Nikola Jokic and ROSE UP when his country needed him



19 PTS

4 REB

3 AST

1 BLK

8/11 FG

+17



THATS WHY HE IS THE MVP! pic.twitter.com/MUADOMjBm8 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) August 8, 2024

If only Embiid "ducked" Jokic today.



Tough break, Serbia. — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) August 8, 2024

He wasn’t perfect, not by any stretch. But that was the kind of performance that the people who have watched Joel Embiid for a long time were waiting to see from him in a game that meant everything.#Sixers #Olympics — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) August 8, 2024

I was told Joel Embiid wasn't a plus for Team USA. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) August 8, 2024

Joel Embiid telling everybody including me… to STFU. I see you Big Fella 🇺🇸 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 8, 2024

MVP Embiid has arrived… 💯 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 8, 2024

And last, certainly not least, this video tweet should go in the Louvre.

*bald eagle screech* USA USA USA

pic.twitter.com/TcycUoYfW2 — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) August 8, 2024

As most of you may know, Embiid chose playing for team USA over France, and the French aren’t happy about it at all. They boo him at every opportunity, every time he touches the ball.

Maybe they know that the last time he shared a court with Victor Wembanyama he dropped a 70-burger on him. Maybe not.

But I’ll bet Wemby remembers.