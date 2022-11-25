National Parks

Zion National Park Visitor Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip With Husband

The hikers were slowed by the cold weather, officials said

George Frey/Getty Images

A hiker was found dead on a Zion National Park trail in Utah this week after her husband went to get help amid freezing temperatures, park officials said Thursday.

The 31-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, set out Tuesday with her 33-year-old husband on a permitted, 16-mile overnight hike along the park's Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The hikers were slowed by the cold weather, officials said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

National Parks
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us