YouTuber known for speeding videos charged in string of NJ burglaries

A YouTube daredevil known for posting videos of him speeding around New York City was charged in connection with a string of burglaries in New Jersey, according to police, months after he was arrested for Queens assault.

Antonio Ginestri, otherwise known online as "Squeeze.benz" to his million followers on Instagram and YouTube, was charged Tuesday in multiple burglaries from February, police said. The 19-year-old faces charges including burglary and conspiracy.

Fairfield police said officers were sent to a burglary at the Speedway gas station on Route 46 East in the early morning hours of Feb. 6. Security footage showed a gray SUV with three people inside speeding off afterward.

The grey SUV, which was found to be a BMW x7 with stolen New Jersey registration, was allegedly used in similar burglaries across the area, in Roseland, Secaucus and Hasbrouck Heights, and the same people inside the car were wanted in connection to those incidents. The suspects and the vehicle were also sought by police in relation to other crimes in New York and Connecticut, police said.

Ginestri, along with a 16-year-old, were arrested and charged.

"Ginestri is a well-known social media influencer who goes by the handle ‘Squeeze.Benz,’” said Fairfield Police Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza. “The basis of his channel is to film himself driving hi-end cars in a reckless manner to entice a police response while wearing a full-face helmet to hide his identity. We thank all of the agencies who assisted in putting this case together in order to make an arrest.”

Ginestri was initially arrested on May 16, though it wasn't in connection with his videos or antics on the road. He was charged with assault for an incident on Feb. 10 inside the Steinway Deli in Queens. Police said the victim was at the deli in Long Island City when he was punched in the head.

Ginestri was arrested and charged with assault. A 16-year-old was arrested in April and charged with assault and harassment in connection to the same incident.

The teen garnered a fan base for his daring videos showing him swerve through traffic in the five boroughs. The NYPD called him "one of the most prolific street racers" in the city. Videos Ginestri posted online showed him speeding around the city and avoiding police as he reached 130 mph at times.

He had posted videos taunting police in New Jersey as well, as one clip showed him doing donuts in the street around a Newark police vehicle.

Attorney information for Ginestri was not immediately clear.