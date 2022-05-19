YouTube Videos That Taught Buffalo Suspect to Modify His Gun Are Still Online

The 18-year-old suspected of targeting and fatally shooting 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, wrote in what are believed to be his online journals that he learned how to illegally modify his rifle by watching YouTube videos.

The suspect appeared to link to the videos in Discord chat logs, and the videos were still available on YouTube as of Thursday evening — five days after the shooting.

Some of the videos appear to violate YouTube’s community guidelines banning videos that show how to install gun accessories like high-capacity magazines.

President Joe Biden spoke on Monday about the mass shooting that left 10 dead in a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend.

