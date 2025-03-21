Connecticut

12-year-old accused of hate crime after 2 Muslim students attacked at Conn. school

The girl allegedly beat and ripped off the hijabs of two 13-year-old Muslim girls while at school.

By Angela Fortuna

A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a reported attack on Muslim students in Waterbury, Connecticut, city officials said.

The parents of two 13-year-old girls say the teens were attacked at Wallace Middle School earlier this month.

The 7th-grade twins were injured after being beaten by fellow students and having their hijabs ripped off earlier this month, according to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Officers are investigating claims the girls might have been targeted because of their religion.

Submitted photos
Police previously said a 12-year-old started the fight and she was referred to a youth diversionary program.

In a statement released Friday, Waterbury officials said another 12-year-old girl is now facing charges for intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

"Investigators determined that the altercation was motivated by religion and/or ethnicity, meeting the legal definition of a hate crime," officials said in a statement.

"The students who instigated the incident will be properly disciplined by the school district and face appropriate consequences in the judicial system," Mayor Paul Pernerewski said.

Officials said the City of Waterbury Department of Education has verified that bullying happened, taken disciplinary action and implemented enhanced school safety measures in response to the incident.

"While this was not part of a widespread problem, this is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to ensure our students are safe and respectful of one another," Interim Superintendent Dr. Darren Schwartz said.

The investigation is ongoing.

ConnecticutWaterburyRace and ethnicity
