Check your refrigerator: You might be entitled to hundreds of dollars as part of a class action settlement, but not because of a food product.

It's due to costly "frost clog" issues that led to build-ups of frost and ice, impacting the fridge's ability to cool food properly, the settlement says, and time is running out to submit a claim.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The class action settlement applies to those who own certain kinds of Whirlpool, Maytag or KitchenAid three-door refrigerators manufactured between 2012 and 2019, according to the settlement administrator website. According to the settlement, class members include anyone who purchased an affected refrigerator brand new or acquired it as part of a remodel or home sale.

You can check to see if your refrigerator is part of the suit here.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suit accuses Whirlpool of negligence, breaching warranties and fraudulently concealing the frost clog issues relating to the refrigerator's ability to defrost food adequately.

Whirlpool denies the claims made in the lawsuit and denies it engaged in any wrongdoing.

Eligible class members are entitled to receive to up to $300, the settlement said, plus documented out-of-pocket costs related to refrigerator repairs, depending on the refrigerator manufacture date. Repairs related to the appliance's frost clog issue must be supported by proof, the settlement states.

Here's a breakdown:

Years From Date of Manufacture (or Purchase/Delivery) When Paid Qualifying Repair Performed or Replacement Purchased Cash Reimbursement for Paid Qualifying Repair Cash Reimbursement for Paid Qualifying Replacement as % of Original Purchase Price 1–3 $300 75% if, before paying out-of-pocket, Class Member first contacted Whirlpool to request replacement; 50% if not 4–6 $225 45% if, before paying out-of-pocket, Class Member first contacted Whirlpool to request replacement; 25% if not 7–8 $150 N/A

According to the administrator, eligible class members have up until Wednesday, June 18, to submit a claim, which can be filed here.

The court still has to approve the settlement, according to the administrator website, though a fairness hearing to determine approval was scheduled for May 13. The settlement administrator did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

"If the Court approves the Settlement and you submit a valid claim, benefits will be issued after any appeals are resolved," the site said. "Please be patient."

If approved, the court will award $1,160,000 in attorneys fees and litigation expenses, to be paid separately by Whirlpool.

"These amounts will not reduce the amount of benefits available to Class Members," the settlement website said. "In addition, Defendant has also agreed to pay the Settlement Administrator’s fees and expenses, including the costs of mailing the Settlement Notices and distributing any payments owed to Class Members as part of the Settlement."

More information about the settlement and who is eligible can be found here.