You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1—here's how

Krispy Kreme is getting into the holiday spirit.

The donut slinger on Tuesday is celebrating the "Day of the Dozens" — named in honor of the 12/12 dateline — by selling a dozen glazed donuts for just $1.

But there's a catch: customers will only be able to get the deal if they purchase a dozen donuts at full price first.

You'll be able to use the deal a maximum of two times, assuming you don't mind buying a total of 48 donuts. The deal is available in store or in the Krispy Kreme drive-thru. If you order online, you'll need to use the promo code "DOZEN" to activate the offer.

It's only the latest offer from Krispy Kreme, which this year has made a habit of enticing customers with deals and giveaways.

On National Coffee Day, the chain gave out free coffee to celebrate its revamped coffee lineup, and it gave out free donuts to guests who showed up to its stores in costume on Halloween.

