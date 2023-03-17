Yosemite National Park

Storm-Damaged Yosemite Sets Date for Limited Reopening

Since the park's closure on Feb. 25, crews have been clearing snow, rockslides and debris flows, among other tasks

By NBC Bay Area staff

Storm-battered Yosemite National Park, which has been closed for roughly three weeks, plans to reopen Saturday, but in a limited fashion.

Beginning Saturday, Yosemite Valley will be open from sunrise until sunset but services will be "very limited," the park said. Come Monday, and if conditions allow, Yosemite Valley will be open 24 hours a day with limited overnight lodging.

"While several miles of paved pedestrian paths in Yosemite Valley are plowed, all hiking trails are covered in snow," the park said in a statement. "Wear waterproof boots and traction devices as even plowed paths can be icy. Hiking on snow-covered trails is not recommended."

The only way into Yosemite Valley will be via Highway 140 and El Portal Road, with a short detour in the El Portal area, according to the park.

Since the park's closure on Feb. 25, crews have been clearing snow, rockslides and debris flows, among other tasks.

Learn more by visiting Yosemite National Park's Facebook page.

