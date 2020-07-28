Yankees-Phillies Game Postponed Again as Marlins Coronavirus Outbreak Grows

The Yankees game against the Phillies in Philadelphia has been postponed for a second day in a row after a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played the Phillies last weekend.

At least 17 players and staff from the Marlins have now tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning. The Yankees were supposed to use the same clubhouse the Marlins did for last weekend's series.

They are now scheduled to return to New York to play two games against the Phillies Wednesday and Thursday.

The outbreak is the first since Major League Baseball launched its virus-shortened season just last week. While a number of players have tested positive since teams re-opened training camps, those individual cases didn't keep any teams from playing.

MLB said in a statement Monday it was coordinating with the teams' medical staffs and awaiting results of further testing.

The Yankees are off to a 2-1 start this season, which is supposed to last 60 games and run through Sept. 27.