New York

Yacht crashes into Hudson River harbor, injuring dozens

The ship was carrying 400 people, 35 of whom were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt l NBC News

Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a yacht hit a dock in the Hudson River on Saturday near 125th Street in New York, USA on June 21, 2025.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dozens of people suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon when a yacht carrying 352 passengers crashed into a pier on the Hudson River in New York City, authorities said.

Some reports suggested the yacht was hosting a party when the crash took place at Henry Hudson Parkway and 125th Street in Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. NBC News was not immediately able to verify the nature of the event onboard.

Thirty-five people were taken to three hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, the fire department said.

The remaining passengers disembarked without incident, according to the New York Fire Department.

