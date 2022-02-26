Russia-Ukraine Crisis

World Landmarks Lit Blue and Yellow in Solidarity With Ukraine

Iconic landmarks glowed blue and yellow as Russia continued to attack Ukraine

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

As Ukraine's capital braced for battle on Friday evening, iconic landmarks around the world displayed the colors of the Eastern European nation's flag.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in New York City on Feb. 25, 2022 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

As explosions and gunfire dominated the skyline of Kyiv on Friday, other international cities showed their support by displaying blue and yellow lights. From New York City's Empire State Building to Paris' Eiffel Tower, the world's most iconic landmarks took a stance against Russia's unprovoked attack on the European democracy.

Dmitry Orlov / TASS/Getty Images
The Eiffel Tower is lit in Ukrainian national colors.

Thousands of protestors have already taken to the streets to condemn Russia's invasion.

"Stop Putin, stop the war," protestors shouted at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday.

Friday, the city's high-end Ferris wheel, the London Eye, glowed blue and yellow.

TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images
The colors of the Ukrainian flag are shown on the London Eye on Feb. 25, 2022, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

And in London's Trafalgar Square, Nelson's Column glowed with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as well.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London, is lit up in yellow and blue on Feb. 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will stay in the capitol and is calling upon Ukrainians to fight for the country.

Peter Byrne - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
St. Georges Hall in Liverpool is lit up in yellow and blue.

“The fate of Ukraine is being decided now,” Zelenskyy said on social media. “Special attention is on Kyiv — we should not lose the capital. The enemy will use all the possible forces they have to break our resistance. They will be mean and hard. Tonight they will begin a full scale storm.”

Nicolò Campo / LightRocket via Getty Images
The Mole Antonelliana, a major landmark in Turin, is lit up in yellow and blue in honor of Ukraine.

“We are defending our independence, our country,” Zelenskyy said in a video message on Friday. “It will continue like this. Glory to our defenders, glory to Ukraine.”

