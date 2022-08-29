Sweden

Worker Gored to Death by Antelope in Swedish Animal Park

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland

Joaquin Gomez Sastre/NurPhoto via GettyImages

An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by a large antelope, the attraction's owner said Monday.

Richard Berglund told reporters that he witnessed the incident involving an eland as he was helping the victim take the animals into stables after the park had closed. He didn't give details.

“It was a friend ... we're all grieving," Berglund said.

The goring happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland. Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident,” which is standard procedure.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not known precisely what happened inside the enclosure. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee was not given.

The eland is the world's largest antelope.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.

Spain Jul 11

3 People, Including US Citizen, Gored in Spain's Running of the Bulls at San Fermín

Yellowstone Jun 30

2nd Yellowstone Visitor Gored By Bison This Week

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Swedenzoo animals
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us