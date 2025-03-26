Woman's son claims Las Vegas Trump hotel's revolving door caused her to fall and later die

A California woman's son is suing Trump International Hotels for alleged negligence, claiming a Trump Hotel Las Vegas door caused her to fall and later die.

The wrongful death lawsuit says the woman, Diana Truschke of the San Francisco Bay Area, was in her 70s when she was struck from behind by a revolving door at the hotel that accelerated as she exited, "violently" ejecting her and causing her to fall and strike her face.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was first to report on the case.

The fall caused unspecified but severe and permanent injuries that required ongoing and extensive treatment, the suit alleges. On Oct. 14, 2024, Truschke died "due to complications from her injuries" that stemmed from the hotel's alleged negligence, it said.

She was 78 at the time of her death, it said.

The Trump Organization, the family company led by President Donald Trump that is the corporate parent of Trump Hotels, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

The suit was filed on behalf of the woman's estate and its administrator — her son and sole heir, John Truschke — in Clark County, Nevada, civil court on March 18.

It alleges the revolving door was not in compliance with laws and regulations and was in a dangerous state at the time. The hotel should have been aware it "was not working properly," according to the suit.

Diana Truschke was a real estate agent in San Mateo County, a coastal region just south of San Francisco.

The suit said that at the time of her fall, she was a patron of Trump Hotel Las Vegas, a 64-story high-rise that opened in 2008 with lodging and condominiums at the north end of the city’s famed Strip.

The suit seeks damages for medical and funeral expenses, as well as damages for pain and suffering.

