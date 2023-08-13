Pennsylvania

Woman to face charges for abandoning dog in Pittsburgh airport parking lot

An investigation later revealed that the woman abandoned her pet after airline staff informed her that it needed to be in a crate to board the plane

By Gerardo Pons

Allegheny County Police Department

A woman in Pennsylvania is expected to face charges for abandoning her dog at an airport parking lot after staff told her she couldn't take it on board.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the seven-year-old French bulldog was found "unattended in a stroller" by officers near a short-term parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday morning.

Officers told NBC affiliate WPIX the dog was "very gentle" when approached and it seemed in good health.

An investigation later revealed the woman abandoned her pet after airline staff informed her it needed to be in a crate to board the plane. The woman then left her dog at a parking lot before boarding her flight.

Officers were able to identify the owner through the dog's microchip but their attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

"County police contacted the state dog warden to safely turn over the dog. A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner by the state dog warden," the department said.

Police said they expect to file charges against the woman for animal abandonment, which carries a maximum fine of up to $1,000. 

This article tagged under:

PennsylvanianewsAnimal cruelty
