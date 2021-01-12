New Jersey

Woman Pleads for Safe Return of Cat Inside Rental Car Stolen From NJ Gas Station

A Washington D.C. woman is on a desperate search for her elderly pet who was stolen along with her rental car while returning from a trip to visit her mother in New Jersey.

Jennifer Carl says she left her Jeep SUV running at the Speedway gas station in Harrison last Thursday. When she returned, the car was gone and so was her beloved cat Willow, whom she has had for over a decade. The 16-year-old feline was last seen in her pink carrier.

"If anyone has any information at all…again, I don't care about anything that was in the car. I don't care about the car, I don't care about the theft. If there's just a way to anonymously surrender her, please bring her to a local shelter," Carl tells NBC New York.

Carl says she's very concerned because Willow is an older cat with health issues.

The stole car was a Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate #FP139351, according to Carl. She says police are also on the case.

