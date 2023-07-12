Woman gets kidnapped by two men, forced to hand over $9,000 from bank account: Police

A woman was kidnapped and forced to withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank account by two men in New Jersey, according to police.

The alleged incident occurred around 4 p.m. on July 3 along Adams Street in Newark, police said Tuesday.

Officers said the pair of men grabbed the victim and forced her into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan. They then drove her to the Santander Bank location on Ferry Street, where she was allegedly ordered to take out $9,000.

After taking the woman's money, the two men dropped her off a few blocks away.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made and police continue to search for the suspects.