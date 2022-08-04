Woodland Park

Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police

Getty Images

A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police.

Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of her death was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Woodland ParkNew JerseyPoolpool safety
