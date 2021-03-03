Ohio

Woman Fatally Shot While Planning Son's Funeral in Ohio

Ruth Lewis, 89, was in her wheelchair at a residence with relatives when she was struck at least once in the back

An elderly woman who had gathered with relatives to plan her son’s funeral was killed when someone fired several shots into a residence in northeastern Ohio, authorities said.

Ruth Lewis, 89, was sitting in her wheelchair when the shots rang out Sunday at the home in Warren. She was struck at least once in the back and was pronounced dead a short time later, NBC News reports.

It’s not yet known how many shooters may have been involved, what spurred the shooting or if anyone in the home at the time was the target. Lewis, who lived in Warren, was apparently hit by a shot that came in through a window.

