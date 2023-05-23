news

Woman Dies in Fall at Glacier National Park in Montana

The 28-year-old woman fell into Avalanche Creek and was swept by the water into a gorge, officials said.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Kansas woman died at Montana’s Glacier National Park on Monday after falling into a river and being swept into a gorge, park officials said.

The 28-year-old woman was not identified in a statement about the incident issued Tuesday.

She fell from a rocky overhang and into Avalanche Creek below on Monday afternoon, and was swept into a gorge, the National Park Service said.

Bystanders saw her in the creek and waded in to pull her out, it said. They began CPR and called 911, but she was pronounced dead.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends and ask that the public respect their privacy,” the park service said in a statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsMontana
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us