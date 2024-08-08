Chicago

Woman dies at Chicago's O'Hare Airport after report of person trapped in machinery

The incident occurred near Terminal 5, Chicago officials said.

By Francie Swidler

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Chicago fire and police officials confirmed.

Around 8 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to O'Hare for reports of a person trapped in machinery at Terminal 5, officials said. Terminal 5 serves a number of international carriers.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Chicago Police Department later confirmed that the person, a female, was found unresponsive at the terminal and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department later confirmed the woman, who was in her 40s, was "entangled" in the conveyor belt system used to move baggage.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to CPD, a death investigation was underway.

This article tagged under:

Chicago
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us