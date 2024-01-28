Watch woman cling to hood of dognappers' car in LA

The dog is a French Bulldog named Onyx with white fur and black spots and has two different eye colors.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was seen clinging to a car after her dog was stolen in downtown Los Angeles.

The car was seen driving down the street as the women held on tightly to the car after her French Bulldog was stolen.

The woman had been having lunch in front of a Whole Foods when she said she tried to stop four thieves from getting away with her dog.

"I just wanna say, if you need help or something, you can just ask for it. You don't have to go steal my dog, that's my baby I can't give that to you," Ali Zacharias, the dog's owner said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The dog is a French Bulldog named Onyx with white fur and black spots and has two different eye colors.

Zacharias said the thieves were seen in a white Kia Forte.

Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us