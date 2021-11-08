Woman Arrested in Florida for Brooklyn Execution-Style Killing: NYPD

The woman accused of shooting a Brooklyn woman in the back of the head over the summer was picked up by police and arrested nearly 1,000 miles away from the crime scene.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the suspect in the August execution-style killing of a woman in Crown Heights has been apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Surveillance video of the shooting released by police showed a woman in black leggings get out of a double-parked white sedan and casually shoot Delia Johnson in the head as she chatted with a group of people by a Brooklyn stoop.

The shooter calmly walked back to the car with her purse on her shoulder and drove off, police said. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

⚠️ APPREHENSION MADE



You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you.



The woman responsible for the August 4th murder of a #Brooklyn woman has been apprehended by our partners in Jacksonville, Florida. pic.twitter.com/VD3GBAL1Kb — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) November 8, 2021

The 42-year-old victim's brother told the Daily News he believes the shooter followed Johnson from a neighborhood funeral that both had attended.

“She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened,” said Mathis Johnson, 47. “It was horrible. That lady executed my sister.”

Family members said Johnson was an entrepreneur and the mother of a 17-year-old daughter. Her mother, Delia Barry, said "I'm in so much pain, I'm numb...trying my best to hold myself up but the slaughter, that's what it was."