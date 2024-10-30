New York

Woman and 2 children, including 5-month-old, fall to their deaths at Niagara Falls

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Monday, near Goat Island, state police said in a statement.

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

File - Water flowing over Niagara Falls in New York, on Aug. 13, 2022.
Daniel Slim/ AFP via Getty Images

A New York woman and two children, including an infant, died after going over Niagara Falls this week, state police said.

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” the statement said.

The 33-year-old woman and the two children, a 9-year-old and a 5-month-old, were all from Niagara Falls, state police said.

State police did not specify in the statement the relationship between the woman and the children.

An investigation determined the woman and children crossed over a safety guard rail and went over Niagara Falls on Luna Island, which is attached to Goat Island, according to state police.

State police and state park police attempted a rescue effort. The incident was deemed to not be a threat to the public, state police said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

