Wolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game against Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will miss the play-in tournament matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after receiving a one-game suspension from the team for his role in an altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson.

NEWS: The Minnesota @Timberwolves today announced the team has suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game following yesterday’s incident.



Full release: https://t.co/YFuVmjTvhO — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 10, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The three-time All-Star center will not travel to Los Angeles when the two teams play for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Gobert was involved in an altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson during a second-quarter timeout huddle in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After the two exchanged words, Gobert punched Anderson in the chest.

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be separated after a heated altercation during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/HVuPNdjrxs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Gobert was playing through a back injury in Sunday's game. The altercation began after Anderson told Gobert to block some shots and Gobert responded by telling Anderson to grab a rebound. Anderson then reportedly said "Shut the f*** up, b****," which led to Gobert reaching across teammates and coaches to punch him.

Gobert did not return to the game and was sent home by the Wolves.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told Wojnarowski on Sunday. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.”

Minnesota President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly on Rudy Gobert: “We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

Gobert -- who is averaging 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 bocks this season -- tweeted an apology on Sunday night.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

"Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate," Gobert wrote.

Gobert is expected to return for Minnesota's next game, Wojnarowski reported. If the 42-40 Wolves defeat the 43-39 Lakers, they secure the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. If they lose, they host a must-win play-in game against the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 seed on Friday.

The Timberwolves will also be without Jaden McDaniels, who reportedly suffered a season-ending fracture in his hand after punching the wall in the tunnel that leads to the locker room early in Sunday's game.