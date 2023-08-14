Donald Trump

Witnesses in Trump election probe spotted at Georgia courthouse ahead of possible indictments

Former state Sen. Jen Jordan and state Rep. Bee Nguyen were seen by NBC News inside the Fulton County courthouse.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Key witnesses in the probe into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia were testifying at the Fulton County courthouse Monday as prosecutors appear poised to seek indictments.

A docket appeared on the Fulton County court website shortly after noon, the news agency Reuters reported, indicating that Trump had been charged. The document was quickly removed from the site, Reuters reported, and the news agency then changed its report to say Georgia was "set to charge" the former president.

A representative for the Fulton County prosecutor's office called the report inaccurate, and the county clerk's office later issued a statement calling it a "fictitious document that has been circulated online."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us