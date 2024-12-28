Winning $1.22 billion Mega Millions ticket, fifth-largest jackpot ever, sold in California

A single ticket sold in California won Friday's $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the lottery announced Saturday morning.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K convenience store at 3505 Rhonda Road in Cottonwood, California, the California Lottery posted on X.

#BreakingNews – #JACKPOT in California! A very lucky #MegaMillions ticket sold in Shasta County has hit the big one, matching all six numbers in tonight’s draw. It came from the Circle K at 3505 Rhonda Road in Cottonwood.https://t.co/YvOE03KbNM — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) December 28, 2024

The numbers drawn for Friday night's jackpot were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and a MegaBall of 6 and a MegaPlier of 3x. This was the fifth-largest winning sum in the government-run game's history.

The jackpot had been growing for more than three months. The last time someone had hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 after a player in Texas won $800 million.

The $1 billion prize was for the sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $549.7 million.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

