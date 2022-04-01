Will Smith

Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, less than a week after slapping Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.

Smith strode from his front row seat on to the stage and slapped Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he was on stage to present the Oscar for best documentary.

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Smith could have been suspended, expelled or otherwise sanctioned. But on Friday, he resigned.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement from the actor Friday afternoon.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said in the statement.

Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

