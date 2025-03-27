Caught on camera

Video shows fiery tractor-trailer rollover crash on Florida highway

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wild new dashcam video shows a tractor-trailer erupting in flames during a rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The video shows the tractor-trailer slamming into the median and catching fire as it overturned on the opposite side of the highway, sending debris into the path of multiple vehicles.

Wild new dashcam video shows a tractor-trailer erupting in flames during a rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver who captured the video, David Platt, said it was a rush-hour ride he'll never forget.

“I was just praying to God that I don’t get hit with this and that the cab doesn’t come flying over into southbound lanes," Platt said. "All of a sudden I see this truck explode through the barrier, everywhere, everyone veering out of the way, and next thing I know I see one car trapped between the cab and the wall."

Despite the chaos, Platt's instincts kicked in and he pulled over and rushed over to the fiery wreck.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

British Royal Family 42 mins ago

King Charles III briefly hospitalized for observation following side effects from cancer treatment

Trump administration 1 hour ago

DHS staffer faces serious punishment for accidentally adding reporter to group email

"Ran over to assist in getting everyone out of the car, the next thing I know it goes up in flames and it’s a big fireball," he said. "It's my nature to go and help so I did my due diligence and went home safe."

The crash left all southbound lanes of the Turnpike closed in the area. NBC6 has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details including whether anyone was injured.

This article tagged under:

Caught on cameraBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us