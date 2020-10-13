Wife of Trump's Labor Secretary, Who Was at Barrett Event, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trish Scalia, the wife of President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19, the labor department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia has "mild symptoms" but is "doing well," the statement said.

Secretary Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, tested negative on Friday night, according to the department. He has experienced no symptoms.

