Wife of Trump's Labor Secretary, Who Was at Barrett Event, Tests Positive for COVID-19

The labor secretary tested negative

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and his wife Patricia pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on September 23, 2020. - Ginsburg, whose death has opened a crucial Supreme Court seat that Republican President Donald Trump has promised to quickly and controversially fill against the wishes of Democrats, will lie in repose beginning September 23, 2020 at the US high court. Trump will announce his pick to replace Ginsburg Saturday, with Senate Republicans promising a swift vote on the nominee.
Trish Scalia, the wife of President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19, the labor department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia has "mild symptoms" but is "doing well," the statement said.

Secretary Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, tested negative on Friday night, according to the department. He has experienced no symptoms.

